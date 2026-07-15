Argamani reunites with rescuer at Entebbe commemoration

Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in Gaza in June 2024, was reunited with a Yamam—National Counter-Terrorism Unit officer who took part in the operation on Sunday.

Argamani was among four hostages freed in a joint Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police Yamam operation on June 8, 2024, alongside Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov. All four had been held by Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The emotional reunion occurred during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem that was held to mark 50 years since the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue operation, in which Israeli forces rescued captives held in Uganda.