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News   Israel News

Argamani reunites with rescuer at Entebbe commemoration

The former Hamas hostage met a Border Police fighter who helped free her, at ceremony marking 50 years since Israel’s Uganda rescue mission.

JNS Staff
A YAMAM officer who took part in the rescue of Noa Argamani from Hamas captivity seen with her on stage during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Operation Entebbe at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, July 12, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
A Border Police National Counter-Terrorism Unit officer who took part in the rescue of Noa Argamani from Hamas captivity in June 2024 is seen with her during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem marking 50 years since Operation Entebbe, July 12, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in Gaza in June 2024, was reunited with a Yamam—National Counter-Terrorism Unit officer who took part in the operation on Sunday.

Argamani was among four hostages freed in a joint Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police Yamam operation on June 8, 2024, alongside Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov. All four had been held by Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The emotional reunion occurred during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem that was held to mark 50 years since the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue operation, in which Israeli forces rescued captives held in Uganda.

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