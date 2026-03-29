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Iran president warns of economic collapse

Pezeshkian reportedly clashed with Guard leaders, fearing ruin within weeks without a ceasefire and restored powers for civilian government.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

Iran president warns of economic collapse

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks with Fox News Channel's Martha MacCallum during an interview on September 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks with Martha MacCallum of “Fox News” during an interview in New York City on Sept. 25, 2025. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

The Islamic Republic could face economic collapse within weeks, Iran’s president has warned, speaking amid a growing power struggle with the powerful Revolutionary Guard, an opposition outlet reported on Sunday.

According to Iran International, President Masoud Pezeshkian has clashed with Guard commander Ahmad Vahidi over the conduct of the war against Israel and the United States and its toll on ordinary Iranians, urging that a ceasefire be reached within about a month to avoid “total” economic failure and demanding key executive powers be returned to the civilian government.

Vahidi reportedly rejected the request as Iran grapples with empty ATMs, severe online banking disruptions, months of delayed public-sector salaries and continued high inflation on basic goods on top of a pre-war rate of roughly 105% to 115%.

Iran Middle East Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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