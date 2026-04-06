Israeli authorities detain Palestinian carrying an alleged pre-attack will

Israeli security personnel on Sunday night arrested a man from Jericho on suspicion that he was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack.

Border police operating in the village of Al-Mughayyir in the Binyamin region of Samaria set up a proactive checkpoint to inspect suspects, the Israel Police said in a statement.

During the checks, the officers stopped a vehicle that aroused their suspicion, and it was found to be a car stolen from within Green Line Israel.

An examination of the suspect’s phone revealed online posts expressing support for Hamas, among incendiary content in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, the police continued.

It was also found that the suspect managed to enter WhatsApp groups of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and Israel Defense Forces soldiers, as well as other groups with connections to security-related and terrorist content.

During a search of the vehicle, the fighters located a booklet in Arabic which, upon examination, appeared to be a document resembling a pre-attack will, including, among other things, the suspect’s name, the statement read.

Following these findings, and on suspicion that he was preparing to carry out an attack, the 21-year-old suspect was arrested and transferred for further investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the police added.