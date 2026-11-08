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Israeli FM extends condolences over Krakow mass shooting

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific shooting,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

JNS Staff
Krakow, Poland
Krakow, Poland. Credit: peter89ba/Pixabay.
(Nov. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed condolences following Saturday’s mass shooting in Krakow, Poland that killed six and wounded 16.

Authorities said four women and two men died at the scene. One was a British citizen. The shooting took place at Krakow’s main market square, a popular tourist destination, and several other foreign nationals were among the wounded.

Three other bodies were later found at the suspect’s home, about 100 miles from Krakow. They included his father, 53, mother, 52 and sister, 20. They all had gunshot wounds.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific shooting in Krakow,” the ministry said in a statement. “The people of Israel stand in solidarity with the people of Poland.”

The gunman was shot and arrested by police, according to Polish authorities, who are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the shooting an act of “terrorism.”

The 24-year-old suspect drove a car into the public square, a popular tourist destination, and opened fire. He wore a mask and military clothing. His motives are not yet known but Poland’s interior minister said the gunman appeared to hold “very radical views” and was “fascinated by far-right ideologies,” Euro News reported.

Two police officers were wounded in the shootout with the suspect. One officer was hit three times. “Their condition is serious, but they are receiving excellent care. The whole of Poland is keeping its fingers crossed for you,” Tusk said.

The government declared a two-day national mourning period starting at midnight on Sunday.

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