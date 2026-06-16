Israeli FM talks Iran, Hezbollah with Japanese counterpart

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Tuesday that he spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi about regional developments, emphasizing shared opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

In a statement, Sa’ar said Israel and the United States had “pushed back an immediate, existential danger” posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and stressed that Israel remains determined to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He also praised Japan’s “principled and consistent” stance on the issue.

Spoke with Japanese FM @moteging and discussed recent developments.



We appreciate Japan’s principled and consistent position that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.



I said that our joint action with the U.S. pushed back an immediate, existential danger of the extremist… pic.twitter.com/iRxdbha9zW — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 16, 2026

Addressing Lebanon, Sa’ar said Hezbollah is violating Lebanese sovereignty and carrying out attacks against Israel, calling the Iran-backed terrorist group a threat to both countries that must be disarmed.

He added that the two sides discussed bilateral ties and noted the appointment of Israel’s new ambassador to Tokyo, Emmanuel Navon.