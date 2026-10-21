Israeli forces arrest Islamic Jihad operative working as Bethlehem taxi driver

Israeli security forces arrested a suspected Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist operative in the Judea city of Bethlehem on Monday, according to a joint statement by the Israel Police, Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old suspect allegedly helped rebuild the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s infrastructure in the area, was involved in plots directed from abroad and transferred funds for terrorism.

The suspect, who also worked as a taxi driver, was tracked by surveillance teams before undercover officers arrested him during a daytime operation. He was transferred to Shin Bet for questioning.