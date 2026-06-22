Israeli Minister: Talks with the Iranian regime are ‘talks with the devil’

The ongoing U.S. negotiations with the Iranian regime are futile and are bound to fail, Israel’s innovation, science and technology minister said on Monday.

“To all those who still wish to sit with this regime at the negotiating table, I say with complete clarity: You cannot negotiate with those who seek our destruction,” Minister Gila Gamliel told the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem. “Talks with this regime are talks with the devil.”

The minister from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party, who has close ties with the son of Iran’s late shah, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, argued that the negotiations, which are underway in Switzerland, would necessarily fail sooner or later and that the regime must fall.

“Whether or not an agreement is reached in 60 days or in 120 days, we can say with a half-century of certainty that the Iranian regime will lie, deceive and delay just to survive another day,” she said. “That is their proven track record.”

Gamliel stressed that the Jewish people had historic ties with the Persian people until the 1979 Islamic Revolution, highlighting an era when Iran and Israel were close allies and direct flights connected Tel Aviv and Tehran.

“The regime is not the people,” she said. “The regime in Tehran must fall. And it will fall. Though it might take longer than we had hoped, it will surely happen.”