Israelis support peace with more Arab states but oppose Palestinian state—poll

Israelis want peace with their Arab neighbors on the Abraham Accords model, but oppose a Palestinian state or any country but Israel governing the Gaza Strip, a survey the Council for a Secure America published on Sunday shows.

The poll, conducted in Hebrew among 557 Jewish Israeli respondents on June 7-10 with a margin of error of ±4 percentage points, found overwhelming support for strong U.S.-Israeli relations, with 97% of respondents saying it is vital for the Jewish state.

Seventy-eight percent answered that U.S. backing for Israel is critical for the latter’s future.

As for a two-state solution, 63% of those surveyed opposed it and 22% were in favor.

Israelis’ sentiments regarding the Abraham Accords remained highly favorable, with 81% expressing support for the historic treaties Jerusalem signed with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020-21.

Seventy-eight percent said they support reaching a similar diplomatic agreement with Saudi Arabia; 72% replied the same regarding Lebanon and 64% regarding Syria.

In addition, 71% said that normalization of ties with Riyadh would help boost the Israeli economy. However, only 46% said that normalization with Beirut would lead to a similar economic outcome and 36% in relation to Damascus.

A plurality of 41% of Israelis said they were in favor of Israel governing Gaza in the coming years, followed by 25% favoring an international coalition supported by Arab countries to govern the Strip. Support for the U.N., the Palestinian Authority or other Palestinian factions doing so stood below 7% each.

These results come on the backdrop of close to three years of war in Gaza, after the Hamas-led invasion of Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023, left roughly 1,200 victims murdered and 251 more kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

The Council for a Secure America is a U.S.-based nonprofit educational organization, aiming to strengthen U.S. national security and the importance of the U.S.-Israeli alliance.