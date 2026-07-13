More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israelis support peace with more Arab states but oppose Palestinian state—poll

Most Jewish Israeli respondents want the Jewish state to govern the Gaza Strip in the coming years.

JNS Staff
Abraham Accords
U.S. Chief of Protocol Cam Henderson helps President Donald Trump, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani (left), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan with documents during the signing of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. Credit: Andrea Hanks/White House.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

Israelis want peace with their Arab neighbors on the Abraham Accords model, but oppose a Palestinian state or any country but Israel governing the Gaza Strip, a survey the Council for a Secure America published on Sunday shows.

The poll, conducted in Hebrew among 557 Jewish Israeli respondents on June 7-10 with a margin of error of ±4 percentage points, found overwhelming support for strong U.S.-Israeli relations, with 97% of respondents saying it is vital for the Jewish state.

Seventy-eight percent answered that U.S. backing for Israel is critical for the latter’s future.

As for a two-state solution, 63% of those surveyed opposed it and 22% were in favor.

Israelis’ sentiments regarding the Abraham Accords remained highly favorable, with 81% expressing support for the historic treaties Jerusalem signed with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020-21.

Seventy-eight percent said they support reaching a similar diplomatic agreement with Saudi Arabia; 72% replied the same regarding Lebanon and 64% regarding Syria.

In addition, 71% said that normalization of ties with Riyadh would help boost the Israeli economy. However, only 46% said that normalization with Beirut would lead to a similar economic outcome and 36% in relation to Damascus.

A plurality of 41% of Israelis said they were in favor of Israel governing Gaza in the coming years, followed by 25% favoring an international coalition supported by Arab countries to govern the Strip. Support for the U.N., the Palestinian Authority or other Palestinian factions doing so stood below 7% each.

These results come on the backdrop of close to three years of war in Gaza, after the Hamas-led invasion of Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023, left roughly 1,200 victims murdered and 251 more kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

The Council for a Secure America is a U.S.-based nonprofit educational organization, aiming to strengthen U.S. national security and the importance of the U.S.-Israeli alliance.

U.S.-Israel Relations Middle East Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Polls and Surveys
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Tzav 9 activist Reut Ben-Chaim in Nitzana, near the border with Sinai. Photo by Hanani Horowitz.
Israel News
Israel Police drops indictment against leader of anti-Hamas protest group
“Public pressure, spirit and resolve have won,” Tzav 9 chairwoman Reut Ben-Haim said.
July 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand beside Israeli and Lebanese flags at a memorial site on the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, on July 1, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Leiter: Israel-Lebanon talks hinge on dismantling Hezbollah
This week’s meetings will test a U.S.-brokered plan for IDF pullbacks and Lebanese army “pilot zones” tied to removing the threat from the Iranian proxy.
July 13, 2026
Joshua Marks
French President Emmanuel Macron and Charles Dreyfus during a tribute ceremony to Captain Alfred Dreyfus.
Antisemitism
Macron: Dreyfus affair reminds us that ‘antisemitism is the enemy of the Republic’
The French president commemorated the Jewish officer who was falsely charged and convicted 120 years ago in a case that tore French society apart.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Kaja Kallas, the E.U.'s high representative for foreign affairs, arrives at a European Council meeting in Brussels, June 18, 2026. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images.
Israel News
EU foreign ministers discuss possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
“There have been a lot of asks and requests from the member states,” the bloc’s top diplomat said.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei holds a weekly press conference in Tehran, Oct. 28, 2024. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Tehran: US-Iran memorandum in ‘crisis’ after American ‘violations’
“As long as the other side violates its commitments, Iran will also refrain from implementing its obligations,” a spokesman said.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
The manager of a health clinic in Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox Geula neighborhood holds a swine flu vaccine, Nov. 9, 2009. Ohoto by Abir Sultan/Flash90.
Israel News
New program aims to train more ultra-Orthodox to be doctors
“Haredim for Medicine” was established with the aim of enabling the Haredi community to integrate into medical studies.
July 13, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Trump, Netanyahu
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is Israel preparing for the next phase of the Iran conflict?
July 13, 2026 05:30 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel’s ‘medical malpractice’
Ruthie Blum