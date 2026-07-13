Israelis support peace with more Arab states but oppose Palestinian state—poll
Most Jewish Israeli respondents want the Jewish state to govern the Gaza Strip in the coming years.
Israelis want peace with their Arab neighbors on the Abraham Accords model, but oppose a Palestinian state or any country but Israel governing the Gaza Strip, a survey the Council for a Secure America published on Sunday shows.
The poll, conducted in Hebrew among 557 Jewish Israeli respondents on June 7-10 with a margin of error of ±4 percentage points, found overwhelming support for strong U.S.-Israeli relations, with 97% of respondents saying it is vital for the Jewish state.
Seventy-eight percent answered that U.S. backing for Israel is critical for the latter’s future.
As for a two-state solution, 63% of those surveyed opposed it and 22% were in favor.
Israelis’ sentiments regarding the Abraham Accords remained highly favorable, with 81% expressing support for the historic treaties Jerusalem signed with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020-21.
Seventy-eight percent said they support reaching a similar diplomatic agreement with Saudi Arabia; 72% replied the same regarding Lebanon and 64% regarding Syria.
In addition, 71% said that normalization of ties with Riyadh would help boost the Israeli economy. However, only 46% said that normalization with Beirut would lead to a similar economic outcome and 36% in relation to Damascus.
A plurality of 41% of Israelis said they were in favor of Israel governing Gaza in the coming years, followed by 25% favoring an international coalition supported by Arab countries to govern the Strip. Support for the U.N., the Palestinian Authority or other Palestinian factions doing so stood below 7% each.
These results come on the backdrop of close to three years of war in Gaza, after the Hamas-led invasion of Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023, left roughly 1,200 victims murdered and 251 more kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.
The Council for a Secure America is a U.S.-based nonprofit educational organization, aiming to strengthen U.S. national security and the importance of the U.S.-Israeli alliance.
🚨 New polling from the Council for a Secure America finds overwhelming support among Jewish Israeli voters for a strong U.S.–Israel relationship and for advancing the U.S.-led Abraham Accords by expanding peace and normalization with Arab neighbors, even as nearly two-thirds… https://t.co/p18KTZ4Ngp— Council for a Secure America (@councilsecure) July 13, 2026