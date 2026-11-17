American Jews have often been charged with dual loyalty, especially when election season comes round. Yes, they are indeed loyal to the United States, it might well be conceded, but they are also devoted to the State of Israel. What happens when the interests of the two countries conflict? Can other Americans—the vast majority of this country—rely on such people for support in cases of this sort?

No, is the opinion all too often given.

Here are some examples of Jewish Americans being excoriated for being committed to another country as well as their own.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, now 93: “Mr. Lieberman, as an Orthodox Jew, is also a dual citizen of Israel. The State of Israel is not synonymous with the United States, and the test he would probably have to pass is: Would he be more faithful to the Constitution of the United States than to the ties that any Jewish person would have to the State of Israel?”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mich.): “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says that it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Israeli-American activist and author Miko Peled: “Zionism is a sign of dual loyalty at best; at worst, you are actually paid agents working for a foreign, racist government.”

Anonymous U.S. official on Mideast diplomat Dennis Ross: “He seems to be far more sensitive to [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s coalition politics than to U.S. interests.”

A question posed to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro: “Have you ever been a double agent for Israel?”

A reported remark from U.S. President Donald Trump: “Jews are only in it for themselves.”

It is interesting that Omar, so quick to point fingers at Jewish citizens, might herself be accused of dual loyalty to Somalia, being born in Mogadishu.

Are Irish Americans commonly charged with dual loyalty? No. How about German Americans? Not at all. Not even during World War II, when our country was at war with theirs. Are African-Americans continually lambasted for this offense in support of Nigeria, Kenya or Uganda? Again, we must answer in the negative. The same applies to Mexican Americans, Brazilian Americans, Argentinian Americans, Norwegian Americans, Russian Americans, Chinese Americans, Korean Americans and a whole host of others.

There is only one other national group that was ever accused of this phenomenon: Japanese Americans. But this held true only during World War II, when there was widespread fear that U.S. citizens of this extraction, in California and elsewhere on the West Coast, might welcome an invasion by the army of that country. Nowadays, there is not a scintilla of this criticism.

That is reserved solely for the Jews, even though the very thought of an Israeli invasion of this country can only be considered the ravings of a particularly inventive science-fiction writer.

How, then, to explain this phenomenon?

It is simple: antisemitism.

No other religious national grouping has, in the entire history of the world, been lambasted for supporting numerous diametric opposites. This includes for favoring both capitalism and socialism; for being too standoffish and for being willing to integrate too closely with their neighbors and control them; for being both too selfish and too charitable; and thus (guess what?) controlling others.

As well, they are characterized as being a tiny, insignificant minority, and an omnipotent hidden hand behind wars, revolutions, pandemics and economic crises by pulling puppet strings; too powerful, controlling banks, media, governments and global affairs and at the same time weak, cowardly, parasitic, dependent; for being secretive, clannish and unwilling to assimilate, along with cosmopolitan, rootless, infiltrating every society foolish enough to welcome them.

Although Jews have never been castigated both for being too tall and too short, too fat and too thin, such accusations would make as much sense as those mentioned above—namely, no sense at all.

Has any other group of people been treated, even remotely, like this? Such a question answers itself.