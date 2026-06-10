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News   Israel News

Magen David Adom marks 96 years of saving lives in Israel

From an eight-year-old brain hemorrhage survivor to a blood donor celebrating his 100th donation, the anniversary event highlighted the people behind Israel’s national emergency medical service.

Steve Linde
Magen David Adom celebrates its 96th anniversary at its national headquarters in Ramla on June 7, 2026. Credit: MDA.
Magen David Adom celebrated its 96th anniversary at its national headquarters in Ramla, June 7, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

Magen David Adom marked its 96th anniversary this week with an emotional celebration honoring the patients, volunteers, blood donors and emergency responders whose stories have shaped Israel’s national emergency medical service.

Held at the organization’s national headquarters in Ramla, the event on Sunday evening brought together patients reunited with the teams that saved their lives, alongside volunteers, employees and longtime partners who have helped sustain MDA’s lifesaving mission.

Founded on June 7, 1930, by a group of physicians and community leaders in Tel Aviv, Magen David Adom has grown from a small local first-aid organization into Israel’s national emergency medical, blood and disaster-response service.

Today, it operates a nationwide network of tens of thousands of employees and volunteers, ambulances, mobile intensive care units, emergency motorcycles, helicopters, blood services and a 24/7 dispatch system serving millions of people across the country.

The anniversary celebration focused on the people behind MDA’s work, with patients sharing stories of survival and reunion with the emergency teams who treated them.

Among those recognized was 8-year-old Yosef Cohen of Asael, whose life was saved after MDA responders identified his severe headache as a life-threatening emergency and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors discovered a brain hemorrhage.

Attendees also heard the story of Daniel Suissa of Petah Tikvah, who survived cardiac arrest after a neighbor, guided by MDA dispatchers, began CPR and used a defibrillator before emergency crews arrived.

The event also highlighted the story of Kobi Hershtal, an MDA volunteer and Israel Defense Forces soldier who was critically wounded during combat operations in Gaza. After suffering devastating injuries and severe blood loss, his life was saved in part through emergency transfusions of whole blood. Following months of surgeries and rehabilitation, Hershtal joined the celebration and received a new MDA volunteer uniform and responder kit as he works toward returning to volunteer service.

Jeffrey Green, a 62-year-old resident of Beersheva who made aliyah from Washington, received an award for donating blood 100 times from Rami Miller, MDA’s national chief paramedic, and MDA Director-General Eli Bin, June 7, 2026. Credit: MDA.
Jeffrey Green, a 62-year-old resident of Beersheva who made aliyah from Washington, received an award for donating blood 100 times from Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin and Rami Miller, MDA’s national chief paramedic, June 7, 2026. Credit: MDA.

A special recognition was presented to Jeffrey Green, 62, of Beersheva, who recently donated his 100th unit of blood. Green, who made aliyah from Washington, has spent decades helping ensure that lifesaving blood products are available for patients, trauma victims and soldiers across Israel.

MDA also honored Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for encouraging blood donations among its employees and for its longstanding partnership with MDA Blood Services.

Throughout its history, Magen David Adom has responded to wars, terrorist attacks and natural disasters. Since the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, its teams have continued providing lifesaving care nationwide under fire.

“For 96 years, Magen David Adom has been built on the dedication of people who choose to help others in their most difficult moments. This anniversary is not only a celebration of our history, but of the patients, volunteers, employees, blood donors, partners and supporters who make our mission possible every day,” MDA Director-General Eli Bin said.

“We are proud of what has been accomplished over the past 96 years and remain committed to continuing this lifesaving mission for generations to come,” he added.

Health
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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