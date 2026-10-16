More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

More Judaism, more victory: Ben-Gvir seeks revamped IDF code of ethics

Army conduct would place “central emphasis on Jewish moral values rooted in the Bible, Jewish ethics, Hebrew law and the nation’s traditions across generations.”

David Isaac
Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a press conference in Jerusalem ahead of the general election, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a press conference in Jerusalem ahead of the general election, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Oct. 16, 2026 / JNS)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit Party, offered suggestions on Thursday for a major rewrite of the IDF code of ethics to strengthen the army’s Jewish identity and underscore the importance of victory in battle.

The IDF’s purpose would be defined, first and foremost, as pursuing victory and “decisive defeat over the enemies of the State of Israel and the people of Israel. This emphasis would be reflected throughout the new IDF code of ethics,” his party said in a statement.

Army values would place “central emphasis on Jewish moral values rooted in the Bible [“Tanakh”], Jewish ethics, Hebrew law and the nation’s traditions across generations. The state would be defined as a Jewish national home, and the IDF its ‘Jewish state army,’” it said.

A substantive change proposed by Ben-Gvir is the removal of the concept of “Purity of Arms” and its replacement with “Righteousness of Arms.”

“Purity of Arms” is one of 11 values listed in the current code of ethics. It requires the soldier to use his weapon “only to the degree required,” and for the soldier to “exercise self-restraint to prevent unnecessary harm to human life, body, honor and property.”

Ben-Gvir’s draft removes “only to the degree required” and wording about prohibiting harm to “uninvolved persons.” It then adds a moral principle derived from the Bible: “If someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first.”

A reference to “universal moral values” in the original version is deleted entirely.

Ben-Gvir’s proposed changes take aim at omissions in the IDF code of ethics that have long been criticized.

Titled “The Spirit of the IDF,” the code was first distributed to IDF units on Dec. 26, 1994. It was meant to serve as an expression of values and a guide for “our soldiers and commanders in their day-to-day and operational activities,” according to the IDF’s website.

However, the code came under fire from the start, notably for its lack of Jewish content. Tzvi Hauser, who would later serve as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet secretary (2009-2013), wrote in Azure magazine in 1997: “The omission of anything particularly Jewish in the armed forces of the Jewish state turns this document into a trophy for Post-Zionist ideology.

“The new IDF code does not reflect or demand any sense of commitment to any of the central tenets of the Zionist idea: It mentions nothing about the loyalty of the army to the Jewish state and Jewish national sovereignty, nor does it provide any expression at all of the country’s bond with world Jewry,” Hauser said then. Any army in any democratic country could “adopt it without changing a word.”

Its omissions marked a break from oaths of earlier Jewish military organizations, all of which expressed a strong commitment to the Zionist idea. These included Hashomer (“The Watchman”), the Jewish Legion and the Haganah.

How and why the IDF code of ethics came to omit all Jewish and Zionist references can be traced to its lead author, Asa Kasher, then a professor of philosophy at Tel Aviv University. Kasher, the only civilian member of the four-member committee responsible for authoring the code, held views that were on the extreme political left, Hauser wrote.

Kasher favored revising the Law of Return, which grants Israeli citizenship to Jews seeking to immigrate to Israel, supported the ‘right of return’ for Arab “refugees,” and proposed political autonomy for parts of pre-1967 Israel with large Arab populations, such as the Galilee.

Kasher was also an activist in Yesh Gvul, a radical group that urged refusal of service in the IDF. “Kasher specifically called for refusal to serve in the IDF as a protest against the [First] Lebanon War, against Israeli military activities in the West Bank, and even against the creation of Jewish towns which he considers inappropriately located,” Hauser wrote.

Defense and Security Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Pennsylvania state senator Judy Schwank, a Democrat. Credit: Senate Democratic Caucus, courtesy of Judy Schwank.
U.S. News
Pennsylvania governor will sign IHRA definition bill when it passes legislature, state senator says
Judy Schwank told JNS that “if we can get it through both bodies and get it to the governor’s desk, he will sign it.”
October 15, 2026 05:08 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The letter in which Ibrahim Sinwar, 10, expresses a desire to shoot Jews. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
“I am constantly making pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard,” the boy wrote to his father.
October 16, 2026 02:44 AM
JNS Staff
Julie Menin Brad Hoylman-Sigal Mark Levine
U.S. News
‘Indefensible,’ Jewish leaders say of NYC comptroller opting to abort city’s Israel Bonds investments
The reversal “sends an unfortunate signal at a time of rising antisemitism and sustained efforts to isolate Israel economically,” Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.
Oct. 15, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy's 2026 Televerse Festival - Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on Aug. 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:52
Israel leaps in 2026 IMF financial growth forecast
02:35
Herzog meets with Azerbaijan Jewish community
02:09
‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
01:46
‘Tailored to the haredi way of life': Dozens of ultra-Orthodox soldiers complete training
01:08
Italian mayor walks back Gaza vow for Jewish educators
00:07
Cyprus moves closer to Israel with new parliamentary group
21:11
Illinois man arrested for alleged mass shooting plot, possibly on Hindu site
20:24
Colombia says it is leaving the anti-Israel Hague Group
16:49
Rubio tells Lebanese president not to give seized explosives back to Hezbollah
16:26
Lawsuit aims to block Kushner’s diplomatic role without Senate confirmation
16:20
US military denies Iranian claim that it sunk ship in Hormuz Strait with naval mine
15:57
US sanctions Iranian financial institutions
15:41
Restituted Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting sells for $42 million
14:22
Treasury warns of Iranian regime’s alleged misuse of religious charities to fund terrorism
13:22
Netanyahu confirms he held a direct call with Syrian president
12:51
IDF apprehends terrorist from dismantled Jenin terror network
12:31
UK Labour Party to stop working with Green Party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
12:06
FBI probing letters with ‘suspicious substances,’ return address linked to dem socialists
11:47
‘Fake news,’ Huckabee says of report US pushing for Israeli unity government
11:37
Execution of Fort Hood shooter won’t be livestreamed, Trump says
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
Herzog urges broader ties with Asia, denounces terror and boycotts at Azerbaijan summit
07:07
Death toll in Kiryat Gat Intel factory explosion rises to two
06:34
Voting gets underway at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide
06:13
Slovak president congratulates Israel Chamber of Commerce on 25th anniversary
05:55
Israel Police bust suspected terror cell in Judea and Samaria
05:44
IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line
05:33
Israel Police ‘prepared for any scenario’ on Election Day
05:12
Police arrest five after car carrying Palestinians breaks through Jerusalem checkpoint
04:58
Israel slams Ireland over hotel cancellations for antisemitism conference
04:36
Witkoff: Hostages’ reunions with families among ‘most meaningful moments of my life’
04:17
Ben-Gvir, eyeing Defense Ministry, vows to rewrite IDF ethics code
03:56
Israeli embassy in US hosts screening of ‘NAZA: The Real Story’
03:34
Netanyahu hails revival of Israel’s ties with Latin America
03:13
CENTCOM denies threatening civilian ships in Iran naval blockade
02:44
Voting opens at Israeli diplomatic missions ahead of Oct. 27 election
02:35
ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner
02:14
IDF reinforces Judea and Samaria with 98th Division, vows zero tolerance for violence
01:54
Israeli forces arrest five in raids on charities linked to Hamas, PFLP
01:34
IDF kills more than 100 terrorists in northern Gaza operation
01:14
IDF: Suspicious vehicle hits security guard near Ariel, driver flees
00:07
UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time
21:37
Rubio holds memorial for American victims of Oct. 7 at State Department
18:20
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from penalizing groups aiding International Criminal Court
15:01
US agrees to sell 12 Apache helicopters to Israel
14:43
Colombia to launch ‘major effort’ to combat Jew-hatred, foreign minister says
14:31
Congressional panel sworn in to weigh bringing Philadelphia Jewish museum under Smithsonian umbrella
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is there a final solution to the Jewish problem?
October 15, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Mitchell Bard
Column
How out of touch with reality is J Street?
Mitchell Bard
Casey Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Anti-Zionists bar Jewish preschool teachers from an Italian study trip
Casey Weiss