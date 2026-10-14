More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Greece launches Israel caucus

The move comes amid growing relations and strategic cooperation between Israel, Greece and Cyprus focused on energy integration, defense cooperation and regional security.

Etgar Lefkovits
A new Israel caucus is established on October 13, 2026 in the Greek parliament. Credit: Etgar Lefkovits.
A new Israel caucus is established on Oct. 13, 2026 in the Greek parliament. Credit: Etgar Lefkovits.
(Oct. 14, 2026 / JNS)

ATHENS, Greece — The Greek parliament launched an Israel Caucus on Tuesday, deepening a historic partnership among eastern Mediterranean allies and pushing back against regional threats.

The move, and a back-to-back one to follow in Cyprus, comes amid growing relations and strategic cooperation between Israel, Greece and Cyprus focused on energy integration, defense cooperation and regional security, and serves as a counterweight to friction with neighboring historic rival Turkey.

“Greece and Israel represent ancient, free civilizations rooted in Athens and Jerusalem, sharing common values and regional security interests,” said Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis. “The inauguration of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Greek parliament constitutes a significant milestone in the deep-rooted friendship of our two countries, connecting lawmakers with faith communities and practically turning faith into action to address shared regional and global challenges.”

Three and a half decades after Greece officially established diplomatic ties with Israel, the two countries now maintain deep strategic, military, and economic alliances.

“We face the same challenges and dangers in the Mediterranean of Islamic radicalism, and have a great opportunity to enhance our relations even further,” Greek MP Konstantinos Tsiaras, who will chair the new caucus, told JNS.

The new parliamentary group is the latest in a network of nearly 70 Israel caucuses worldwide run under the aegis of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation and comprising over 1,700 legislators.

An additional Israel caucus is set to be launched in the Cypriot parliament on Wednesday.

The move comes after a troubled time in the Mediterranean after three years of regional wars triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

“The launch of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Hellenic parliament sends a clear message: Greece, Israel and Cyprus stand together for a secure Mediterranean,” said Leo Van Doesburg, Europe Director of the Israel Allies Foundation.

The Israel advocacy group, which was established nearly two decades ago, has become internationally known as a powerhouse of faith-based diplomacy.

“This marks a defining moment for the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Three ancient nations with deep roots in the Bible and in Western civilization are standing together once again.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
Supreme Court opts to hear case about how to define ‘material support’ for terrorism
That legal threshold “requires enough support to have some meaningful impact on the terrorist organization’s ability to achieve its goals,” a dissenting Fourth Circuit judge wrote. “Selling a hot dog to a terrorist would not count.”
October 13, 2026 04:43 PM
Andrew Bernard
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Navy base in Ashdod on Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
PM warns enemies ahead of Oct. 27 elections, vows IDF will maintain security control “from the Jordan River to the sea.”
October 14, 2026 02:38 AM
JNS Staff
Andrea Martin meets with Pennsylvania state senator Jay Costa, who supported her nomination to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, about the position. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
‘I never knew America would turn on Jews this way,’ says Jewish law prof appointed to Pennsylvania human rights panel
“I used to worry because they were black Jews, and I was more concerned that they were black,” Andrea Martin told JNS of her sons. “I never thought when I sent my kids away to college that Max would have to worry about hot coffee being poured on him in a library.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Ilhan Omar
U.S. News
Federal agents reportedly raid Ilhan Omar’s home in immigration fraud probe
“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” the U.S. agency stated.
Oct. 12, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
Now
Australia, Canada, France and UK urge Abbas to reverse election postponement
03:43
Netanyahu: Countries criticizing Israel privately seek its assistance
03:22
No. 8 on Winter’s party list quits, Netanyahu and Smotrich urge others to follow
03:03
Board of Peace marks a year since end of Gaza war
02:44
CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
02:43
Southern Lebanon: IDF seizes ready-to-detonate Hezbollah bomb
02:22
Trump warns of further action against Iran, vows to prevent nuclear weapons
02:01
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
01:40
IDF slays Hamas commander who helped hold hostages
01:28
Katz warns Iran, proxies planning terrorist attacks to influence Israeli election
17:14
Iran, UK summon ambassadors over suspected terror attack near British airbase
17:05
Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says
16:53
Two former New England Patriots players to be inducted in Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
16:46
Former Michigan Dem party treasurer endorses Rogers over El-Sayed
16:36
Multiple countries that have accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ elected to UN Human Rights Council
14:40
Barbera Thornhill installed as next US envoy-at-large on human trafficking
14:34
Oklahoma board rejects Jewish charter school despite federal court ruling
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
04:27
Slain hostage’s mother asks Germany to end UNRWA funding
04:05
Israel orders deportation of three foreign activists over photos at Hebron checkpoint
03:44
Israeli amputee completes Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
03:22
Herzog honors Israel Bonds, praises economic support
03:01
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
02:48
Israel Airports Authority: Nothing unusual found on Delta plane after bomb threat
02:41
Samaria: IDF foils Islamic Jihad terror attack
02:39
Palestinian terror suspect caught filming Bnei Brak light rail
02:25
Searches underway at Ben-Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat
02:19
Trump downplays reports that China, Russia are helping Iran
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
U.S. envoy warns rising antisemitism signals a broader crisis in Western society
October 14, 2026 03:34 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel has two years left to act. After that, it will be too late
Amit Segal