Greece launches Israel caucus

ATHENS, Greece — The Greek parliament launched an Israel Caucus on Tuesday, deepening a historic partnership among eastern Mediterranean allies and pushing back against regional threats.

The move, and a back-to-back one to follow in Cyprus, comes amid growing relations and strategic cooperation between Israel, Greece and Cyprus focused on energy integration, defense cooperation and regional security, and serves as a counterweight to friction with neighboring historic rival Turkey.

“Greece and Israel represent ancient, free civilizations rooted in Athens and Jerusalem, sharing common values and regional security interests,” said Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis. “The inauguration of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Greek parliament constitutes a significant milestone in the deep-rooted friendship of our two countries, connecting lawmakers with faith communities and practically turning faith into action to address shared regional and global challenges.”

Three and a half decades after Greece officially established diplomatic ties with Israel, the two countries now maintain deep strategic, military, and economic alliances.

“We face the same challenges and dangers in the Mediterranean of Islamic radicalism, and have a great opportunity to enhance our relations even further,” Greek MP Konstantinos Tsiaras, who will chair the new caucus, told JNS.

The new parliamentary group is the latest in a network of nearly 70 Israel caucuses worldwide run under the aegis of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation and comprising over 1,700 legislators.

An additional Israel caucus is set to be launched in the Cypriot parliament on Wednesday.

The move comes after a troubled time in the Mediterranean after three years of regional wars triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

“The launch of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Hellenic parliament sends a clear message: Greece, Israel and Cyprus stand together for a secure Mediterranean,” said Leo Van Doesburg, Europe Director of the Israel Allies Foundation.

The Israel advocacy group, which was established nearly two decades ago, has become internationally known as a powerhouse of faith-based diplomacy.

“This marks a defining moment for the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Three ancient nations with deep roots in the Bible and in Western civilization are standing together once again.”