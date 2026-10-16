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Cyprus moves closer to Israel with new parliamentary group

The back to back moves in Nicosia and Athens comes amid growing cooperation among the close eastern Mediterranean allies, who have united against their historic rival, Turkey, after a period of regional instability.

Etgar Lefkovits
A new Israel caucus is established in the Cypriot parliament on Oct. 14, 2026. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
A new Israel caucus is established in the Cypriot parliament on Oct. 14, 2026. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
(Oct. 16, 2026 / JNS)

NICOSIA, Cyprus—Cyprus established a new parliamentary group on Wednesday to further ties and strengthen relations with Israel.

The move, and an additional caucus established just a day earlier in Greece, comes amid growing cooperation among the close eastern Mediterranean allies, who have united against their historic rival, Turkey, after a period of regional instability.

“The strengthening of relations and the development of alliance ties between Cyprus and Israel is more vital than ever, not only because of the proximity of the two democratic states, but also due to the common risks they face from neighboring states and terrorist organizations,” said Cypriot MP Chrysis Pantelides at the launch of the new cross-party caucus, which he will chair at the parliament in Nicosia.

“Cyprus remains half-occupied by Turkey for 52 years, while Israel is constantly targeted by Iran and the terrorist organizations it controls, which also enjoy support from Turkey,” he said.

“Turkish threats must be met with solidarity, not silence,” said Leo Van Doesburg, Europe director of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Ankara has no veto over our partnerships or our security.”

The faith-based advocacy group has established a network of nearly 70 parliamentary groups around the world encompassing over 1,700 legislators, pushing back at international opprobrium against Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

“While some countries in Europe are faltering, Cyprus and Greece are standing strong,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation.

Israel and Cyprus maintain a close strategic and diplomatic partnership spanning defense, energy, security, and tourism.

“Governments set the foundations, but it is parliaments, civil society leaders, faith leaders and other organizations that build a structure that lasts for generations,” said Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Shuli Davidovich at the event.

“Faith-based democracies are not sentiments but roots,” said US Ambassador to Cyprus John Breslow. “People are rooted in a history that is still alive.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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