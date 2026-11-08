More rain forecast in Israel after record-breaking Shabbat downpours

More rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast across northern and central Israel on Sunday, following unusually heavy Shabbat downpours that caused widespread flooding.

The Israel Meteorological Service warned of a slight risk of additional flooding along the coastal plain during the morning, with rainfall expected to taper off from midday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably low.

In Kadima, in central Israel’s Sharon region, 117 millimeters (4.6 inches) of rain fell in just 75 minutes on Saturday, including approximately 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) in one hour. According to the meteorological service, the hourly total was the highest ever recorded outside Israel’s coastal plain and the second-highest nationwide, behind the 110 millimeters recorded at Ma’agan Michael in November 2024.

Ashdod received approximately 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) of rain, while Even Yehuda and Binyamina recorded about 70 and 50 millimeters, respectively, within an hour. The downpours caused significant flooding in several communities, including in Kadima-Tzoran, Even Yehuda and Qalansawe.