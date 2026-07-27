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News   Israel News

Netanyahu: Iran ‘first and foremost’ on agenda during White House visit

“Our goal is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us,” he added.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran would be “first and foremost” on the agenda during his upcoming talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

“I am on my way to Washington for a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump,” said Netanyahu according to a statement released by his office before he departed from the Nevatim Air Force Base near Beersheva.

The prime minister said the visit would mark his eighth meeting with Trump since the U.S. president was elected to a second term in the White House, “more than any other world leader.”

“This is a great privilege, but it is also a great responsibility,” said Netanyahu. “From my experience as prime minister, during these complex times we must act with both great determination and great wisdom.”

“Our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us,” he added.

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