Netanyahu wishes Christians ‘a blessed and joyful Easter’
“In our region, Israel alone protects our Christian community which is growing and prospering,” said the Israeli premier.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday extended greetings to Israel’s Christian friends worldwide in honor of Easter.
“Christians are persecuted across the Middle East, in Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, Turkey and beyond. But in our region, Israel alone protects our Christian community which is growing and prospering,” Netanyahu wrote on X.
He stated that even in wartime the Jewish state continues to protect the freedom of worship for all faiths, “especially at this sacred time.”
“Our commitment is unwavering: to defend life, to safeguard liberty, and to ensure that every believer can pray in peace. May the message of renewal, hope, and faith shine brightly in your homes and hearts. Happy Easter.”
To our Christian friends in Israel, the United States and around the world, we wish you a blessed and joyful Easter.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026
Christians are persecuted across the Middle East, in Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, Turkey and beyond. But in our region, Israel alone protects our Christian community…
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also extended his greetings to Christian communities around the world.
“To Western churches—Catholic and Protestant—celebrating Easter, I wish a joyful and blessed holiday. To Eastern churches marking the beginning of Holy Week, I send my heartfelt wishes for a meaningful and reflective time, culminating in a joyous Easter,” the top diplomat tweeted.
On the occasion of Easter, I extend my warmest greetings to Christian communities around the world.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 4, 2026
To Western churches - Catholic and Protestant - celebrating Easter, I wish a joyful and blessed holiday.
To Eastern churches marking the beginning of Holy Week, I send my heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/UzC25mYqsB