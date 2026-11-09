Police probe threatening flyers in north Tel Aviv

The Israel Police said on Monday it had opened an investigation into flyers found in mailboxes in northern Tel Aviv.

The leaflets carry a QR code that links to a webpage containing threatening content, the force said.

After police received the reports on Monday morning, officers from the Yarkon station were dispatched to northern Tel Aviv and collected evidence.

Police said they are still looking into how the flyers were distributed. They asked anyone who finds a similar flyer to call the police emergency hotline at 100.

The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) has joined the investigation, Ynet reported. According to the report, the QR code allegedly leads to a website made by Handala, an Iranian-linked hacker group.