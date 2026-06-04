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NYU student charged with hate crimes for raising swastika-adorned flag above university building

“In addition to criminal proceedings, we will immediately pursue our disciplinary procedures, which carry the most severe consequences,” a university official said.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
New York University's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Beyond My Ken via Wikimedia Commons.
New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Beyond My Ken via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

A New York University student was arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes for allegedly raising a flag bearing swastikas and a Star of David atop a campus building during a graduation-week event on May 13.

Alexander Stepnowsky, 23, of Fairfield, Conn., is charged with burglary as a hate crime, criminal trespass as a hate crime and two counts of aggravated harassment, according to the New York City Police Department.

Authorities allege that Stepnowsky used his NYU identification card to access the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development building and hoisted a flag featuring two swastikas, a Star of David and NYU insignia during the university’s annual Grad Alley celebration. The flag was removed shortly after it was discovered.

Stepnowsky pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday and was released without bail.

The New York City Council Jewish Caucus commended the university “for its strong and principled response to the recent antisemitic incident on its campus,” calling the flag “a vile expression of antisemitism that invokes the persecution and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.”

“Such acts are intended to intimidate Jewish students and create a hostile environment for members of the Jewish community,” the group stated.

Wiley Norvell, NYU’s senior vice president for university relations and public affairs, thanked the NYPD and the Manhattan district attorney’s office for their investigation.

“The symbols that were represented are antisemitic and hateful to every person of conscience,” Norvell stated. “This appalling act violated our sense of community and solidarity.”

“In addition to criminal proceedings, we will immediately pursue our disciplinary procedures, which carry the most severe consequences,” he added. NYU has said the range of disciplinary actions could include expulsion.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Stepnowsky is a senior studying music technology at NYU Steinhardt.

His profile also lists him as chief technology officer of ADM Energy Partners, a brokerage specializing in the acquisition and management of oil and natural gas interests. The company’s website identifies an individual named Timothy Stepnowsky as a managing member.

Campus Antisemitism Hate Crimes
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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