Rafael unveils new cruise missile with 1,000-pound warhead
Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled SUPER ICE, a new long-range cruise missile carrying a 1,000-pound warhead, four times heavier than that of its earlier ICE BREAKER missiles, the company announced on Wednesday.
The missile is designed for launch from aircraft, naval vessels and ground platforms, with autonomous navigation, low-altitude flight and precision guidance intended to function even when satellite navigation is disrupted, according to the company.
רפאל חושפת לראשונה את SUPER ICE™️ – טיל שיוט ארוך טווח, המיועד לשיגור מהאוויר, מהקרקע ומהים.— רפאל (@RAFAEL_defence) November 11, 2026
הטיל החדש מבוסס על פריצות הדרך הטכנולוגיות של משפחת ICE BREAKER™️, ומשלב ראש קרבי במשקל 1,000 ליברות, ניווט אוטונומי מתקדם, טיסה עוקבת קרקע ויכולת דיוק גבוהה גם בתנאי סביבה מאתגרים.
עם… pic.twitter.com/ekE9nTidIu