Report: Ex-Shin Bet chief rushed out of UAE following security alert

Former Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) head Ronen Bar and his spouse were recently evacuated from the United Arab Emirates after an unusual security alert was received, Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported on Sunday.

Bar and his wife, Dafna Bar-Agassi, were invited by Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in a security conference, according to the report.

Other top security and intelligence officials from countries all over the world attended the conference, it continued.

The security alert, whose content remains confidential, prompted the Israeli couple to leave the Emirates immediately.

Bar declined to respond to the report, according to Channel 13.

An Emirati source told the broadcaster that no such security conference was held in the UAE and that the former Israeli official was not invited on behalf of the foreign minister.