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News   Israel News

Tel Aviv man shot after trying to stab police

Suspect in his 50s tried to attack officer and commander before being neutralized; motive under investigation amid recent rise in attacks.

Apr. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Tel Aviv man shot after trying to stab police

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Israel Police Tape
Police tape at the scene of a stabbing in Tel Aviv on Feb. 20, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

A Tel Aviv resident in his 50s on Sunday tried to stab a security officer and a police commander in the parking lot of a police station in the city’s south before officers shot him in the legs, police said.

The man was evacuated for medical treatment and “the circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” a police spokesperson told JNS. The spokesperson did not say whether the case was being treated as a terrorist incident.

The security officer whom the man allegedly tried to stab belonged to the Tel Aviv Municipal Security Patrol (SELA), the spokesperson said. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Bar Lev Street police station, which is situated in the southeastern edge of Tel Aviv, bordering the Ha’argazim neighborhood.

Israel has seen several terrorist stabbings in recent weeks, including the stabbing last month of the head of the Ramat Gan religious council—the body that handles Jewish civil matters in that suburb of Tel Aviv—by a 20-year-old Arab man from the Israeli town of Jatt, according to police. Law enforcement authorities had been unfamiliar with the suspect before the incident, police said.

Last week, Israeli security personnel in Judea and Samaria prevented two separate attacks on them by terrorists, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. In one incident, a terrorist tried to stab troops in the town of Dura in Judea, and in another, troops stopped a man near A-Ram in Samaria, the account said.

The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) documented about 100 cases in 2025 of Israeli citizens and residents who planned to carry out terrorist attacks, it said in its annual report for that year. This was a 20% increase over the number of cases discovered in 2024.

The number of major attacks carried out by domestic terrorists dropped in 2025 to five, all of them vehicular ramming incidents, from 14 attacks in 2024, most of which were stabbings, the Shin Bet said.

Middle East
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
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