Three Israelis die in Maryland light plane crash

Three Israelis were killed in the crash of a light aircraft on Saturday night near the city of Bowie in Maryland, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Israel’s Consul in Washington and the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry are assisting the families during this difficult time, maintaining continuous contact with them and helping coordinate matters with the local authorities,” the ministry relayed.

According to Maryland State Police, the three victims were men, and their deaths were pronounced on the scene in Prince George’s County by emergency medical service personnel.

Initial findings of a police investigation indicate that a single engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee with a pilot and two passengers on board was en route from Ocean City, N.J. to the Montgomery County Air Park.

Following a crash alert at around 11:45 p.m., multiple first responders were dispatched to search for the aircraft, the local police said.

The plane was located at approximately 3:45 a.m. in a wooded area near a residential area off of Scarlett Oak Court in Bowie.

Police believe the aircraft may have been participating in a training flight.