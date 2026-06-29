Three Palestinian terrorists arrested in Nablus raid

Israeli security forces arrested three Palestinian terrorists overnight Saturday in the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem), including two affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

Under the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Border Police undercover units operated in the Askar and Ras al-Ein camps, where forces simultaneously raided two locations, secured the areas and detained the suspects without incident.

In a separate operation in the city, another suspect was arrested for possessing weapons and materials used to manufacture explosive devices. Security forces seized a large quantity of ammunition and bomb-making equipment at the scene.