Palestinian suspected of assaulting Jewish shepherds in Samaria arrested

Israel Police officers on Saturday arrested a Palestinian on suspicion of assault, after two Jewish shepherds were reportedly attacked near the Giborei David Farm in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Judea and Samaria District officers and Israel Defense Forces troops were called to the scene following reports of a confrontation, according to a police statement. They collected evidence and took witness statements.

The suspect, a man in his 50s from the village of Anata, was questioned at the Binyamin police station and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

According to The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (JSR), dozens of Arabs armed with sticks and stones ambushed the shepherds and their flock while they were grazing near the village of Duma.

Both shepherds were injured and treated by emergency teams at the scene, JSR said.

The group, founded by the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria (and formerly, Gaza), also said far-left activists arrived at the scene and shouted slogans in support of the attackers.

“Dozens of Arabs Cracked My Head With Clubs”



Watch as the teenager who survived the attempted lynching by Arabs recounts this morning’s attack.



JSR Situation Room https://t.co/EysCCrXxrg pic.twitter.com/IozWRpKCVZ — JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) October 31, 2026

IDF demolishes homes of Palestinian terrorists

Tensions in Judea and Samaria have increased in recent weeks, with incidents including a deadly terrorist shooting, altercations between Israelis and Palestinians and other violent interactions.

On Friday, Israeli troops including soldiers from the Yahalom elite combat engineering unit demolished the homes in Hebron of two Palestinian terrorists who killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, near the Yehuda Junction in the Hebron area of Judea on Oct. 23.

The demolitions were carried out a week after the clash, marking an “unprecedentedly short interval” between an attack and the demolition of the terrorists’ homes, the IDF said in a statement.

The two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces, and three more soldiers were wounded.

On Thursday, IDF soldiers also demolished three monuments commemorating terrorists associated with attacks and incitement to terrorism, the army added.

In a separate operation on Thursday, Israeli forces arrested four Palestinian terrorism suspects in Jenin who had allegedly trafficked weapons and previously belonged to a terrorist network dismantled during “Operation Iron Wall,” the IDF’s counterterrorism campaign launched in northern Samaria in January 2025, the military said Friday.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.