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News   Israel News

WATCH: Hamas terrorists let children ‘play’ with weapons

This is how terrorist organizations use children as human shields, the IDF said.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces posted a video on Wednesday capturing what appear to be Hamas terrorists in Gaza handing firearms to children.

“In this video, a Hamas terrorist was identified bringing weapons to children near a school in Gaza, where the children were seen ‘playing’ with the weapons,” the IDF tweeted.

This is how Palestinian terrorist organizations exploit children as human shields for terrorist activities, the army added.

Gaza Strip Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Defense and Security
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