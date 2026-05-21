WATCH: Hamas terrorists let children ‘play’ with weapons
This is how terrorist organizations use children as human shields, the IDF said.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )
The Israel Defense Forces posted a video on Wednesday capturing what appear to be Hamas terrorists in Gaza handing firearms to children.
“In this video, a Hamas terrorist was identified bringing weapons to children near a school in Gaza, where the children were seen ‘playing’ with the weapons,” the IDF tweeted.
This is how Palestinian terrorist organizations exploit children as human shields for terrorist activities, the army added.
‼️🔎EXPOSED: How terrorist organizations in Gaza use children as human shields for terrorism.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2026
In this video, a Hamas terrorist was identified bringing weapons to children near a school in Gaza, where the children were seen “playing” with the weapons. pic.twitter.com/ytRUdT8hee