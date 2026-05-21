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11 Israeli security firms take part in Florida special operations exhibition

Counter-drone and UAV defense systems were a key area of expertise showcased at the Israeli pavilion.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli delegation showcases counter-drone and UAV defense system technologies at the SOF Week 2026 exhibition in Tampa, Florida, on May 18-21, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense.
The Israeli delegation showcases counter-drone and UAV defense system technologies at the SOF Week 2026 exhibition in Tampa, Fla., on May 18-21, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

Israel participated at the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026 exhibition in Tampa, Fla., this week, dispatching 11 Israeli defense companies to the event.

The three-day exhibition that started on Tuesday brings the international Special Operations community together and is supported by the U.S. Special Operations Command and the Global SOF Foundation.

The Israeli pavilion is showcasing advanced capabilities in five key areas: counter-drone and UAV defense systems, cyber and situational awareness systems, computing and electronic hardware, tactical medical equipment and force protection, and rescue and extraction technologies, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The operationally proven technologies on display include hybrid propulsion systems for tactical UAVs, jam-resistant navigation systems, multi-sensor tracking systems, electro-hydraulic breaching equipment, and military medical gear, it added.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, head of the Defense Export Directorate (SIBAT) within the Defense Ministry, was cited as saying, “The Israeli presence at this year’s exhibition reflects both the depth of our defense-technological ecosystem and the ongoing partnership between Israel and the United States. Our companies bring operationally proven experience that is uniquely relevant to the challenges facing special forces today.”

According to the Defense Ministry, Israel’s participation in SOF Week 2026 is part of its strategy to expand defense exports as a means of strengthening the Israel Defense Forces, broadening international cooperation, and reinforcing Israel’s defense industries and economy.

The Israeli firms that took part in the exhibition are ASIO Technologies, BeeSense Sensor Systems, CTI Intl. Solutions, D-Fend Solutions, Lowental Hybrid, Macushla, MediTactic, ParaZero Technologies, SAN HiTech, Sentrycs and SOL Security Labs.

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