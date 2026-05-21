WATCH: Israeli cow tops world’s milk production rate

Israeli Finance Ministry official Noach Hacker published data on Wednesday ahead of the Shavuot holiday showing that the Israeli cow produces more milk on average than any other cow on earth.

“Innovation and strength are part of everything Israel does, from high tech to the dairy farm. Happy Shavuot!” Hacker tweeted.

The minister posted a video showing that the Israeli cow produces an annual average of 12,125 kilograms of milk, followed in second and third places by Estonia and Denmark at 11,350 and 10,777 kilograms of milk respectively.

Watch the list below.

SHAVUOT STATISTICS ARE IN!



🐄🇮🇱 Even Israel’s cows are unstoppable!



Israeli cows produce more milk per cow than anywhere else on Earth! Innovation and strength are part of everything Israel does, from high tech to the dairy farm.



Happy Shavuot! 🌾🥛#InvestInIsrael… pic.twitter.com/VcvBJm045Y — Noach Hacker נח הקר (@noachhacker) May 20, 2026

Hacker serves is head of the Finance Ministry’s Economic Attaché Unit, which is stationed at the Israeli embassy in Washington. The role of the unit is to advance the economic relations between Israel and the United States as a liaison between the Israeli and U.S. governments.