More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Platner wins Democratic primary in Maine Senate race

“In November, Maine voters will elect Graham Platner, and we will win a Senate majority,” Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand stated.

Andrew Bernard
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at his primary election event in Blue Hill, Maine, on June 9, 2026. Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at his primary election event in Blue Hill, Maine, on June 9, 2026. Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Graham Platner, the Maine oyster farmer who has faced controversies over his Nazi tattoo, social-media posts, extramarital sexual texting and an allegation of physical abuse from a former girlfriend, won the Democratic primary election for Senate in Maine on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race for Platner about an hour after polls closed, with only a fraction of the vote counted. The second-place contender in the race, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, suspended her campaign for the seat in April but remained on the ballot.

The Maine Senate race is one of the most closely watched of the 2026 contests, as Democrats seek to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in a state where former Vice President Kamala Harris defeated U.S. President Donald Trump by 7 percentage points.

At press time, Platner had 73% of the vote against 19% for Mills, with 26% of votes counted.

A former Marine and Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Platner is running on the Democratic left and has embraced positions like “Medicare for all” and accusing Israel of “genocide,” which earned him an early endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Platner’s controversies have drawn condemnation from some Democrats, including Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), who called Platner’s recently-covered SS Totenkopf tattoo “disqualifying,” and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who described Platner as a “ghoul.”

But he continues to enjoy support from leading Democrats as they look to retake control of the Senate from Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) focused on defeating Collins and taking back the Senate in their statement reiterating their endorsement of Platner after his victory on Tuesday.

“Over the past year, we have created a path to win a Democratic Senate majority and put a stop to the chaos and damage of the Trump administration by defeating the Republicans who enable his harmful agenda,” Schumer and Gillibrand stated. “In November, Maine voters will elect Graham Platner, and we will win a Senate majority.”

Schumer, who is Jewish, has said often in the past that his name refers in Hebrew to being a “guardian” of the Jewish people.

Polls released before Tuesday’s primary but after Platner’s former girlfriend accused him of physical abuse suggest that the race between him and Collins will be close, with Platner leading but within the margin of error with the incumbent Republican.

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Southern Poverty Law Center
U.S. News
House committee presses Southern Poverty Law Center on absence of Islamist, anti-Israel groups from Hate Map
Rep. Chip Roy questioned Bryan Fair, the center’s president and CEO, about the criteria used to determine what is included in SPLC’s interactive map tracking hate and anti-government groups.
June 9, 2026
A soccer ball on a field. Credit: jarmoluk/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Lawfare Project urges US to revoke visa of World Cup journalist over alleged support for Hamas, Hezbollah
“Endorsing terrorism is disqualifying for visa purposes. We’re asking the government to apply the law that it already wrote,” an attorney with the advocacy group told JNS.
June 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Crime scene police tape
U.S. News
Los Angeles on pace to record 12% more anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2026 than last year, per police data
The Los Angeles Police Department told JNS that there were 46 antisemitic hate crimes in the first five months of the year. Last year, it recorded 98 such incidents.
June 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Epic Fury
U.S. News
US strikes Iran after helicopter shootdown
“Last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” the president wrote. “The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”
June 9, 2026
Nithya Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, arrives to speak to members of the media after voting in the state’s primary election at Silverlake Community Church in Los Angeles, June 2, 2026. Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Progressive city councilwoman advances to LA mayoral runoff
Nithya Raman, who has supported calling Israel an apartheid state and its actions in Gaza as “genocide,” stated that she is “incredibly honored” to advance to the general election in November.
June 9, 2026
An anti-Israel protest on University Avenue in Toronto, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: Can Pac Swire via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Task force urges Canada to recognize anti-Zionism, extremist Islamist ideologies as drivers for Jew-hatred
“The sense of insecurity experienced by Jewish Canadians is now attracting international attention,” the J7 Large Communities Task Force Against Antisemitism wrote.
June 9, 2026
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
June 8, 2026 07:13 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips