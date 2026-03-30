WATCH: IAF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday night released footage of an Air Force strike targeting a terrorist target in Lebanon.

“Armed Hezbollah terrorists are identified by IDF troops and then eliminated by the IAF inside a structure in Southern Lebanon,” the military wrote.

The Iranian-backed terrorists were said to have been carrying small arms when they were targeted.

🎥WATCH: Armed Hezbollah terrorists are identified by IDF troops and then eliminated by the IAF inside a structure in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/SNm96356de — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 29, 2026

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel from Lebanon on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement with Lebanon, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered Israel Defense Forces troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.