WATCH: IDF dismantles Hezbollah terror tunnel in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces troops operating in the Mount Dov area of Southern Lebanon located and dismantled a Hezbollah tunnel roughly 100 meters long with four hideout rooms, the military said on Sunday.

The IDF noted that troops are operating in the area in accordance with ceasefire understandings.

“The IDF will continue to operate against threats posed to Israeli civilians and IDF troops and is acting in accordance with the directives of the political echelon,” the military said.