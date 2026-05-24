WATCH: IDF troops hit by explosive drones in Lebanon

Seven Israel Defense Forces soldiers, including a company commander, were wounded when explosive-laden drones detonated in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on May 20 during an operation in the Hadatha area by the 601st Battalion of the 401st “Iron Tracks” Armored Brigade, aimed at locating and dismantling Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and seizing weapons.

About an hour into the operation, two drones launched toward the troops exploded nearby.

Capt. M., the company commander, and Sgt. S., an operational documentation soldier, were wounded in moderate and serious condition, respectively, the IDF said.