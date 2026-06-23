‘We can all be reservists’

While much of the conversation surrounding Israel’s ongoing war focuses on soldiers serving on the front lines, a panel on Monday, the second day of the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, turned attention to the broader network of people keeping the country functioning behind them.

Moderated by broadcaster and commentator, Yishai Fleisher, “The Reservists Forum” brought together military reservists, nonprofit leaders, entrepreneurs and community activists to discuss the challenges facing Israel’s reserve soldiers and their families after more than two and a half years of war.

“Our reservists are the frontline soldiers and the backbone of this war,” Fleisher told attendees. “But it’s not just about the army. It’s about their mothers, partners, children and businesses who are affected by a close family member being away from home life for hundreds of days.”

The discussion highlighted a reality that has become increasingly familiar across Israeli society—reserve service no longer affects only those wearing uniforms. It affects employers, spouses, children, volunteers, nonprofit organizations, and entire communities that have stepped in to fill the gaps created by prolonged military mobilization.

For Avi Abelow, founder of the Pulse of Israel podcast and a longtime advocate for Israel abroad, the issue is deeply personal. Since Oct. 7, 2023, he has been called up for reserve duty four separate times, at times serving alongside his own sons.

Others on the panel have focused their efforts on helping reservists navigate the economic challenges created by repeated call-ups.

Andrew Keene, founder of ESEK, described how his organization supports more than 100 small businesses connected to reservists. The initiative helps Israeli business owners access international markets and expand beyond Israel’s borders.

The need is significant. According to data cited by Keene, reserve-soldier-owned businesses have suffered substantial financial setbacks since the outbreak of the war.

“The latest data we have is that 50 percent of reserve soldier-owned small businesses are 50 percent poorer than before the war,” he said.

Rather than viewing support for reservists as solely the responsibility of government or philanthropy, Keene urged Israelis and supporters abroad to direct their purchasing power toward reservist-owned businesses whenever possible.

“They don’t ask for handouts,” he said. “They ask for hands up.”

‘It’s a privilege and an honor’

Ari Kalker, a reservist who has completed approximately 400 days of military service since Oct. 7, has become one of the leading advocates for reservists and their families. Through his lobbying efforts and public advocacy, he has pushed for greater recognition of the sacrifices made not only by soldiers but also by those who support them at home.

“We reservists will always come back to fight and do reserve duty,” Kalker said. “It’s a privilege and an honor.”

At the same time, he argued that Israel must translate public appreciation into concrete policy changes. Among the reforms he hopes to see are formal recognition of ex-soldiers who take their own lives as a result of post-traumatic stress, greater educational and economic benefits for reservists, and the creation of special rights and benefits for the spouses of reserve soldiers.

“Better legislation to help our families and us would be a way to say thank you at a national level,” he said.

The financial consequences of prolonged reserve service were also a major focus for Eldan Kaye, vice president of development at HaOgen, Israel’s leading social-credit organization.

Kaye described how HaOgen provides financial guidance and loans to reservists, small businesses and nonprofit organizations struggling under the pressures created by the war.

Quoting Maimonides, he noted that the highest form of charity is helping a person become self-sufficient. “We help reservists breathe,” Kaye said.

He also called for policymakers to reevaluate laws affecting salaried employees and the self-employed, arguing that many current systems fail to reflect the realities facing reservists who spend months away from their businesses and professions.

While financial support remains essential, Rachel Azaria, a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem who heads HaOgen, emphasized another critical need—community.

By connecting volunteers with families, she explained, communities are helping to create a sense of belonging and mutual responsibility during a prolonged national crisis.

“We always step up as a people,” she said. “I’d love to see the government demand that everyone volunteers, to show reservists that we care. We will always have your back.”

Azaria has spent the past two years coordinating practical assistance for reservist families. The organization provides a wide range of support, from preparing meals and babysitting children to helping with household chores such as laundry.

Since Oct. 7, HaOgen volunteers have assisted approximately 40,000 families and contributed more than 3.5 million volunteer hours. We are building resilience in Israeli society,” Azaria said. “We are making sure that Israel remains strong.”

Beyond the practical help, Azaria said many spouses simply want acknowledgment that their sacrifices are being noticed.

The conversation expanded beyond Israel’s borders when Eli Rowe, founder of Hatzalah Air, described the rescue organization’s efforts to transport wounded Israelis and assist in rescue operations around the world.

Working closely with Magen David Adom, the national rescue service, and emergency organizations internationally, Hatzalah Air has participated in missions ranging from aviation rescues to complex medical transports.

Among the cases Rowe described was the transfer of a severely wounded Israeli soldier to Chicago for specialized rehabilitation treatment, as well as the complex operation to return Geffen Bitton, who was wounded in the Hanukkah terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia, to Israel aboard a specially coordinated medical flight.

Having made aliyah after Oct. 7 and serving as both a commercial and rescue pilot, Rowe said he has been deeply moved by the support shown to reservists throughout Israeli society.

“I am so ridiculously proud of the reservists and their families,” he said.

Asked what changes they would most like to see, panelists pointed to a mixture of policy reforms, economic support and greater public recognition.

Abelow stressed the need for military and political leaders to better understand the ideological nature of the threats facing Israel.

Keene called for more accurate and up-to-date government data on small businesses, while Kalker focused on legislative reforms. Kaye emphasized economic protection, and Azaria advocated for a culture of volunteerism that would involve every citizen in supporting those who serve.

Are we winning?

The session concluded with a question that has hovered over Israeli society throughout the war—Are we winning?

Despite the hardships described throughout the discussion, every panelist answered in the affirmative.

For Abelow, victory is reflected in a renewed connection to Jewish identity. For Keene, it can be seen in the resilience and creativity of small-business owners, whose products now reach customers in 47 countries through ESEK’s efforts.

Kalker pointed to the motivation and determination of Israel’s younger generation.

“After several rounds of leading soldiers into Lebanon, I cannot be prouder of the younger generation,” he said. “Not a TikTok generation. We have extraordinary warriors.”

Kaye cited the resilience of nonprofit organizations and the continued support of Jewish communities around the world. Azaria spoke about communities responding to pain with acts of care and solidarity.

Rowe agreed that Israel is winning, but offered a note of caution. He warned that social fragmentation and rising antisemitism abroad remain serious threats that cannot be ignored.

His closing message echoed one of the central themes of the discussion—We can all be reservists,” Rowe said.