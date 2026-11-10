Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
Incoming Likud lawmaker Elisha Madan, who lost both legs fighting in Gaza, vowed on Tuesday to stand on his prosthetic legs while taking the Knesset oath of office, exactly three years after the explosion that wounded him and killed four fellow soldiers.
“Today, on the day of the Knesset’s swearing-in, I decided that when I pledge allegiance to the Knesset and the people of Israel, I will stand on my own two feet,” Madan wrote on X. “I will do so despite the pain, the bleeding that won’t stop and my medical condition, which is still unclear.”
זאת הפעם הראשונה בחיי שאני כותב משהו ומשתף אותו ברבים. אפילו המילה "פוסט" קשה לי. זו מילה לועזית, זרה ומוזרה לי.— אלישע מדן (@ElishaMadan) November 10, 2026
היום, 10 בנובמבר, מלאו שלוש שנים ל"אירוע".
האירוע שבו נהרג החבר הכי טוב שלי, יוסי הרשקוביץ.
האירוע שבו נהרגו החבר שלי והמפקד שאהבתי והערצתי , משה לייטר, ושני הקשרים… pic.twitter.com/B8vpEqUR2L