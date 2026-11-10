Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath

Incoming Likud lawmaker Elisha Madan, who lost both legs fighting in Gaza, vowed on Tuesday to stand on his prosthetic legs while taking the Knesset oath of office, exactly three years after the explosion that wounded him and killed four fellow soldiers.

“Today, on the day of the Knesset’s swearing-in, I decided that when I pledge allegiance to the Knesset and the people of Israel, I will stand on my own two feet,” Madan wrote on X. “I will do so despite the pain, the bleeding that won’t stop and my medical condition, which is still unclear.”