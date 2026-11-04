AIPAC backs new US-Israel agreement talks, reaffirms support for current aid deal

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Tuesday expressed support for ongoing U.S.-Israel negotiations on a new security agreement while reaffirming its backing for the existing military aid deal. The statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that he intends to end American military assistance to Israel by the end of the year.

The current agreement provides Israel with $38 billion in military assistance over 10 years, running through fiscal year 2028. AIPAC said a new memorandum of understanding would further strengthen the bilateral partnership, adding that cooperation between the allies helps keep both countries secure, promotes regional stability and benefits their economies.