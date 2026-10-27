Bessent urges Iranians to stockpile fuel ahead of expected shortages

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Iranians to stockpile gasoline and heating fuel ahead of anticipated shortages, speaking in an interview with Iran International published on Monday. “You should start stocking up on heating fuel. There’s going to be a big heating fuel shortage,” he warned.

Bessent also predicted that Iran’s economy would contract by more than 25% in the year ending March 2027. “My advice to the Iranian people would be: don’t pay your taxes because you’re not going to get anything back from the government,” he said.