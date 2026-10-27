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Tampa man pleads guilty to threatening to kill member of Congress, presidential adviser

Robert Logan Shoecraft III claimed that he made the threats while drunk and on sleeping pills.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Court
Gavel. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Robert Logan Shoecraft III, of Tampa, Fla., faces up to 10 years after pleading guilty on Oct. 26 to two federal charges of threatening to kill a member of Congress and telling the wife of a U.S. presidential adviser that people were preparing to “Kirk” the couple, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The latter referred to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, the FBI said.

At his plea hearing, Shoecraft pleaded guilty but denied intending his statements as actual threats of violence. He said that he understood that they would be perceived that way, according to court filings.

In May 2024, the 35-year-old Floridian left a voicemail in which he threatened a member of Congress, who isn’t identified in court documents.

“We’re coming for you. We’re gonna f***ing kill you,” he said. “You think that liberals are gonna be walked over? Dude. There’s people like me that are unhinged that will f***ing end you. Think that we’re gonna be walked over? We have f***ing guns too, you stupid c***.”

During a July 2024 interview, he said that he made the call after taking sleeping pills. Federal officials told him there would be “consequences” if he made additional threats, per an affidavit.

In an Oct. 31, 2025, social media message to the unnamed presidential adviser’s wife, Shoecraft wrote that “you and your husband will be dragged through the streets like Mussolini and his b**** after all this is done.”

Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini and his mistress were executed publicly in 1945.

“I’ve been hearing some comments from some guys at my local range, and they’re getting ready to Kirk you,” Shoecraft wrote.

He later said that he did not visit a gun range and had made up the claim, according to court documents. He told federal agents that he had been drinking and edited the message about three times, removing references to himself to avoid getting in trouble.

Legal Affairs
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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