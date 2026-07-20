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CENTCOM: Six vessels redirected, one disabled as part of Iran naval blockade

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz.

JNS Staff
A U.S. Navy sailor aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
A U.S. Navy sailor aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. forces have redirected six vessels and disabled another since the naval blockade of Iranian ports was reinstated on July 14, U.S. Central Command said on Sunday.

The number of commercial vessels redirected as part of the naval blockade increased from five on Saturday, according to the command.

“American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM added.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz.

“We control the strait. They don’t control anything, so we’ll see what happens,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as he returned from the World Cup final, referring to the Iranian regime.

“Iran has been very, very badly damaged. They’ve lost everything almost militarily; they’ve got very little left. They’ve got some missiles. They’ve got some drones. They’ve got some manufacturing ability. Not much,” he said.

The ongoing military campaign against Iran is aimed at ending “any chance where they can have a nuclear missile,” he stressed.

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