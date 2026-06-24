Dems select Army veteran to take on Lawler, who has a long history of supporting Israel and Jews

New York Democrats chose Cait Conley as their nominee on Tuesday to take on Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), one of Israel’s strongest supporters in Congress who is running for re-election in one of the nation’s most competitive races.

The 17th District takes in New York’s Hudson Valley and is rated as a tossup by both the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections.

At press time, with 94% of the vote counted, Conley had 17,593 votes (48.5%) to Beth Davidson’s 11,695 (32.3%) and Effie Guadalupe Phillips-Staley’s 5,709 (15.8%).

Conley is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before becoming director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council during U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We are united now by something much bigger than any one campaign: the fight to defeat Mike Lawler, take back the House, check this administration and deliver for the working families of the Hudson Valley,” Conley stated.

“Mike Lawler has had four years to fight for this district,” she said. “But instead, he has put his own political career over our communities, chosen corruption over service and voted 100% of the time with a MAGA agenda that has gutted our healthcare, jacked up costs and undermined our democracy and freedoms.”

“I didn’t serve this country to watch it get sold out by a career politician, who would rather protect his party than his constituents,” Conley stated.

Lawler immediately challenged Conley to a series of debates.

“I look forward to contrasting my record as one of the most bipartisan and effective lawmakers in all of Congress with Cait’s stated belief that Republicans are ‘the greatest threat to America and our future’ and an enemy from within,” Lawler stated.

“Frankly, that is disqualifying rhetoric for someone seeking to represent one of the most politically balanced and competitive districts in the country,” he said.

Lawler has crossed party lines and teamed up with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) on legislation to combat Jew-hatred and to support Israel after Oct. 7.

He enters the general election with a strong fundraising advantage. Since Jan. 1, 2025, he has raised $7.5 million to Conley’s $3.3 million.