The cargo always moves: What Israel understands about political risk

The meeting ended the way good meetings in my industry often end: with a handshake that carried more weight than the paperwork still to come.

It was 2016 in a conference room in New York. A colleague and I were there for a major American-flag ocean carrier. Across the table were people from the Israeli embassy and consulate.

The government of Israel was an important customer. We compared calendars. We talked about our families. We built the program for the year ahead—volumes, rates, commitments—and shook hands on it. In ocean shipping, that handshake meant that the program was real. The paperwork would catch up later.

A few weeks later, word came down from headquarters. Our parent company had been acquired by a much larger carrier headquartered overseas. The new owners had decided that we would no longer call the ports of Israel.

The memo called it a strategic and financial decision. Those of us closest to the customer understood it differently: a political decision dressed as commercial strategy. I had spent a career learning to recognize capital dressed up as technology. Once you have seen one costume, you know the tailoring.

I did not receive it neutrally. Israel has always been personal for me. The decision was a knife, and I felt exactly where it landed.

The obligation was still the obligation, so we went back. We sat across from the same people we had shaken hands with weeks earlier and told them we could no longer carry their cargo. We recited the official language: strategic financial.

Here is the part I have been thinking about ever since ... They already knew. You could read it on every face at that table. They weren’t offended. They weren’t surprised. They were resigned, in the specific way people are resigned to weather. They had seen this decision in this costume enough times that it had stopped registering as an insult and started registering as a condition. We stayed friends, and they found other carriers.

Move the Weight (2026) by Joseph M. Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.

The cargo moved because the cargo always moves.

That reaction is the most instructive thing I have witnessed in 35 years in this business, and it is routinely mistaken for something else.

The world watches Israel absorb a decision like that and calls it resilience, saying the word admiringly as though it were a national personality trait. Some have a talent for improvisation. Some inherit tolerance for chaos. It’s not a personality trait. It is operating discipline, and it was paid for.

For some customers in some places, political risk is not an event that happens to the plan. It’s the permanent operating environment the plan gets built inside. The professionals who work there are not waiting for the world to be fair. They were already three moves into the workaround before the phone rang because being three moves into the workaround is the job.

I want to be precise about the cost because “the cargo always moves” is a true sentence that is regularly used to prove a false one.

It moves at a price. It moves on the second-choice carrier, at the second-choice rate, on the longer transit, with higher insurance costs, through the relationship that has to be built and maintained in advance against the day the first one evaporates. Redundancy is not free.

Somebody funds it every quarter in a budget line that never appears in any story about Israeli ingenuity. And there is a subtler tax underneath the financial one. Israel has to discount every commitment it receives, which means it pays a premium for all of them because a handshake that political pressure might void is worth less than one it will not. That discount lands on counterparties who have done nothing wrong and fully intend to perform. It gets applied to them anyway because it has to be. The resilience is the bill, not an escape from it.

I have seen the other kind of disruption. On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in my office in Washington, running logistics for the government market at one of the largest American-flag carriers. What I felt that morning belongs to that morning. What I can talk about is the afternoon, since ours is an industry where nothing is allowed to stop. We set up a war room and most of us slept in the office for days. Ports closed. Vessels sat in oceans that had never once been switched off. Freight was moving again within days.

The network is more resilient than any single morning. But it is not more resilient than politics applied slowly, deliberately, from inside.

The boycott campaigns that make the news are the visible edge of this process. The more consequential version often arrives quietly as a routing decision, an underwriting judgment, a compliance policy, or a line in a memo with clean logic and no fingerprints. Nobody votes on it. Nobody is quoted. No one has to defend it because on its face, there is nothing to defend.

Carriers, shippers, banks and investors make politically shaped decisions constantly in every direction under every flag, and they will make more of them as the world sorts itself into blocs. The lesson of that 2016 memo is not that one company made one call. It is that decisions of that kind almost never announce themselves. They arrive in the language of strategy and finance, and the people across the table will know exactly what they are reading—the way the people across the table from me knew.

So here is the practical question, and it belongs to anyone who does business with, invests in or argues about Israel. When a decision reshapes a network, ask what it looks like if you assume that the stated reason is the costume and not the body. You’ll be surprised how often the logic of a commercial decision leads back to political pressure outside the boardroom, and how expensive it is to be the last person in the room still reading the memo literally.

The modern-day State of Israel has been asking that question for 78 years now. That’s not cynicism. It is competence earned the hard way, one withdrawn handshake at a time.

The cargo always moves. The question worth asking is who is paying the freight.