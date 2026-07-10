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Houston man arrested for antisemitic death threat against surveillance camera company

An FBI affidavit alleges that Jordan Nicholas Hadley made the interstate threat against Atlanta-based Flock Safety, whose tech is used by Jewish institutions and law enforcement nationwide.

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Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

Jordan Nicholas Hadley, of Houston, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making an interstate antisemitic threat directed at Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that provides surveillance technology used by communities and law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Hadley allegedly left a voicemail in the company’s inbox in which he stated, “Yeah, I wanna know who allowed you to record us. You’re a bunch of Jewish f*gg*ts who are breaking the Constitution. Film me and see what f*****g happens. I’ll find you and I’ll f*****g kill you.”

According to an FBI affidavit, investigators obtained a grand jury subpoena for Verizon records that identified Hadley as the owner of the phone number used to place the call. The records also showed an outgoing call from Hadley’s number to Flock Safety on the same date the threatening voicemail was left.

Flock Safety cameras are used by organizations including the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, which has invested in security upgrades for Jewish institutions across the region.

Hadley was scheduled to appear on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard W. Bennett in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

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