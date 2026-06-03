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Former US interior secretary beats Jewish father of baseball star in New Mexico governor race

Deb Haaland is a strong favorite in the general election after defeating Sam Bregman handily in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaking with attendees at the Gila Crossing Community School in Laveen, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaking with attendees at the Gila Crossing Community School in Laveen, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The Jewish father of all-star third baseman Alex Bregman failed Tuesday in his effort to win the Democratic nomination for governor in New Mexico.

Sam Bregman, a local district attorney, lost to former U.S. interior secretary Deb Haaland.

Haaland received more than 70% of the vote. Should she win in November, she would become the first female Native American governor.

“Thank you for believing in what we can build together,” she stated.

She will face Republican Greg Hull, former mayor of Rio Rancho, who also won his primary Tuesday.

The Cook Political Report rates Haaland as a strong favorite to succeed New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who could not run again due to term limits.

“Deb is a fierce champion for New Mexico, who has secured millions of dollars in investment and thousands of good-paying jobs, while strengthening the state’s economy and preserving natural resources for generations to come,” stated Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

This was the first primary in which voters not registered with a political party could still vote. Unaffiliated voters could request either a Republican or Democratic ballot when they went to the polls.

Sam Bregman’s grandfather fled to Baltimore from Belarus and the pogroms there, according to the Athletic. Bregman’s father later moved his family to New Mexico.

Bregman attended the University of New Mexico School of Law and then became a prosecutor. He also served on the Albuquerque City Council.

His son Alex is one of the more prominent Jewish ballplayers. After Oct. 7, he drew a Jewish star on his baseball cap. He played on Team USA rather than Team Israel in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

He signed with the Chicago Cubs as a free agent in the offseason, receiving $175 million over five years.

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