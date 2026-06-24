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Israeli citizen sentenced in Arizona after admitting his role in a semiconductor trade-secret scheme

The former manager of Green Technology Investments allegedly shared confidential information and software with an associate connected to a competing company in Taiwan.

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(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

An Israeli citizen who worked for an Arizona semiconductor technology company was sentenced on Monday after admitting to a conspiracy to steal trade secrets, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Guy Galanti, 48, received a sentence of time served and three years of supervised release from U.S. district judge G. Murray Snow in Pheonix on Monday. Prosecutors said Galanti had remained in custody since his September 2025 arrest.

Galanti pleaded guilty on May 26 to conspiring to steal proprietary technology developed by Green Technology Investments (GTI), an Arizona-based company that services and refurbishes semiconductor testing equipment.

The scheme allegedly centered on the company’s “Glass Detect Design,” a system that identifies microscopic defects in glass semiconductor wafers.

According to court filings, investigators alleged that Galanti, a senior manager at the company, shared confidential photos, software and technical information with an associate connected to a competing company in Taiwan beginning in January 2025 and continuing to August 2025.

Authorities stated that the two communicated through encrypted messaging platforms, deleted records of their exchanges and used fabricated invoices of concealed payments.

According to prosecutors, Galanti’s co-conspirator “sought to recreate GTI’s new design as he operated a Taiwanese company that directly competed with GTI.”

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