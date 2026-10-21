Netanyahu: Biden ‘wasn’t an enemy’ but caved under Dem Party pressure

Former U.S. President Joe Biden was not an enemy of Israel, but gave in to pressure from inside the Democratic Party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Channel 14 interview released on Tuesday.

“I think his basic gut was in a different place, but he succumbed to it,” Netanyahu told Sophia Tupolev in the English-language interview.

Biden “slapped an embargo on us in the middle of a war,” Netanyahu said. “And what did he say? He said, ‘What are you going to fight with?’”

“I said, ‘We’ll fight with our fingernails if we have to.’ And we did. And we won,” the premier continued. Israel has done “90% of the job,” with “another 10% to complete,” he added.

Netanyahu said the Jewish state should be worried if current “trends in the United States” capture the White House in two years.

“We have two years with Donald Trump, who’s the greatest friend by far that Israel has ever had in the White House and probably will ever have in the White House,” he said.

Those two years pose an opportunity to “bring down this monstrous regime” in Iran, Netanyahu said, adding, “I can do it with President Trump.”