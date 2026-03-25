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New ADL ‘leaderboard’ ranks online games on efforts to curb Jew-hatred, extremism

“These platforms can become breeding grounds for harassment and hateful activity that harms players directly, normalizes hateful ideologies and damages trust,” Jonathan Greenblatt stated.

Mar. 25, 2026

New ADL ‘leaderboard’ ranks online games on efforts to curb Jew-hatred, extremism

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A person wearing a gaming headset while playing Fortnite on a computer monitor. Credit: Pixabay.
A person wearing a gaming headset while playing Fortnite on a computer monitor. Credit: Pixabay.

The Anti-Defamation League released an Online Gaming Leaderboard on Wednesday, ranking major video game titles by how effectively their parent companies address antisemitism, hate and extremism in online multiplayer environments.

Fortnite ranked as the top overall performer, followed by Grand Theft Auto Online, Call of Duty and Minecraft among the strongest scorers. The assessment reviewed 10 popular games, including Roblox, Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Madden NFL and Clash Royale.

Games were placed into tiers based on a weighted evaluation of company policies and in-game safety features, such as tools that allow players to block, mute or report others, as well as safeguards against abusive usernames and harmful user-generated content. The methodology gave greater weight to in-game moderation tools, which the organization said can directly limit exposure to hateful conduct.

“Without strong safeguards, these platforms can become breeding grounds for harassment and hateful activity that harms players directly, normalizes hateful ideologies and damages trust,” stated Jonathan Greenblatt, national director and CEO of the ADL.

The ADL said it shared draft findings privately with gaming companies before publication and plans to update the leaderboard over time as industry practices evolve. The group also urged developers to adopt clearer rules, stronger moderation systems and more transparent appeals processes to improve player safety.

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