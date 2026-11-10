Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Iran had plotted to assassinate her on American soil, warning that Tehran continues to target Americans inside the United States.

“They are targeting Americans on American soil. They have tried to get Trump multiple times,” Haley said in an interview with Daniel Lubetzky on the “Build or Break” podcast published on Tuesday.

Haley said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps paid a Pakistani businessman to arrange her killing. The suspect, Asif Merchant, was arrested in July 2024 and convicted in March 2026 of murder for hire and attempted international terrorism.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Merchant acted under IRGC direction and identified President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden and Haley as potential assassination targets.