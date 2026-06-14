Palestinian soccer chief Jibril Rajoub ‘denied US visa for 2026 World Cup’

Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestinian Authority’s Football Association and a senior Fatah official, said on Friday he had not received a U.S. visa to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Palestinian Authority team failed to qualify for the World Cup, but FIFA typically invites football association heads from around the world to the tournament, Rajoub told the Associated Press.

“I don’t believe that it’s fair to use or to abuse and deny the right of all footballers all over the world to attend,” the veteran Fatah official told the wire agency.

Rajoub in the interview praised Russia, saying that when Moscow hosted the 2018 World Cup, it did not implement visa restrictions for people invited to the tournament.

JNS sought comment from the U.S. State Department on Sunday morning.

The Trump administration has refused entry to a handful of delegates, including a referee from Somalia and a photographer traveling with Iraq’s team.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters on June 10 that the organization tried to resolve visa issues but was unable to overrule the U.S. government.

“We need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces,” the FIFA head said.

In 2024, then Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened to ban Rajoub from traveling abroad, accusing him of using sports to promote terrorism and violence.

“Jibril Rajoub, a terrorist in a suit who openly supported Hamas’s crimes, is working around the clock to get Israel removed from the international soccer association,” Katz tweeted, tagging FIFA on the post.

“We will work to thwart his plans, and if he doesn’t stop—we will imprison him in the Muqata’a [P.A. presidential compound in Ramallah], where he will be left to play Stanga by himself between the walls,” added Katz, referring to a soccer-like game popular with Israeli children.

On April 30, Rajoub refused to stand alongside Israel Football Association Vice President Basim Sheikh Suliman during a tense moment at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

Both officials were invited to the stage by Infantino, who attempted to bring them together. Rajoub declined to move closer to Suliman despite Infantino placing a hand on his arm and gesturing for him to do so, Reuters reported.