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‘Profound importance of a rigorous education,’ Trump says on Education and Sharing Day

“Today, we honor the life, legacy and vision of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory—one of the most influential Jewish leaders in modern American history,” the U.S. president said.

Mar. 30, 2026

‘Profound importance of a rigorous education,’ Trump says on Education and Sharing Day

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White House
President Karol Nawrocki, of Poland, arrives for a visit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Sept. 3, 2025. Credit: Juliana Luz/White House.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a statement on Saturday for Education and Sharing Day.

“For 250 years, American education has stood as a pillar of liberty, opportunity and civic virtue. This Education and Sharing Day, we reaffirm the profound importance of a rigorous education—one that equips the next generation of Americans to lead with character, patriotism and integrity,” Trump stated.

“Today, we honor the life, legacy and vision of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory—one of the most influential Jewish leaders in modern American history,” he said. “In 1941, Schneerson escaped Nazi persecution and fled to the United States, where he assumed leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and became known by his followers as the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Under his stewardship, this small Chassidic community grew into a global force for faith and service that, after the Holocaust, reinvigorated Judaism worldwide and continues to touch millions of hearts across the globe.”

Trump said that as president, he “proudly” advances the Rebbe’s “vision of intellectual achievement, righteousness and faith. My aministration is restoring our education system, equipping the next generation of American students to lead lives of purpose, service and virtue.”

“We are bringing back common sense to our classrooms and ending left-wing indoctrination of our students—ensuring that our schools foster excellence, instill civic engagement and respect our country’s most foundational values,” he said. “We are removing educational control from the hands of unelected bureaucrats and returning it to the states, local communities and parents to whom it rightly belongs. We are also working tirelessly to eradicate the scourge of antisemitism from our society, ensuring that every American can live out their faith free from fear, violence and persecution.”

Trump issued a similar statement last year.

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