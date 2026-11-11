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South Carolina man pleads guilty to hate crime for defacing Charlotte Jewish buildings

“Jewish Americans have the fundamental right to practice their religion and operate faith-based community centers without intimidation,” the Justice Department said.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Gavel, Court
Gavel. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Dalton Ray Mullis, 24, of Indian Land in South Carolina, pleaded guilty to posting antisemitic materials, including a Totenkopf, at multiple sites within a Jewish complex in Charlotte, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Mullis admitted in court that he attached the flyers to the Charlotte Jewish Day School, a Holocaust memorial and an employee building at the Foundation of Shalom Park complex on Jan. 19. The complex houses Jewish religious, cultural and educational organizations.

The materials featured a hangman’s noose, a swastika and a Totenkopf, or “death’s head,” a symbol associated with the Nazi Party and the SS.

Security footage showed Mullis applying what appeared to be spray adhesive to a school entrance before attaching a flyer to the door, the department said.

He was arrested and charged with a hate crime on June 11.

“Jewish Americans have the fundamental right to practice their religion and operate faith-based community centers without intimidation,” stated Jesus Osete, acting assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights.

Mullis used his social media accounts to share antisemitic messages and images between January and April, according to court documents.

He remains in federal custody. No sentencing date has been set.

“Posting Nazi and lynching symbols on the Jewish Community Center creates fear and hate and has no place in our community,” stated Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. “In this country, everyone is entitled to practicing their faith without fear, intimidation or harassment.”

“Those that violate federal laws protecting that right will face consequences,” he said.

Legal Affairs Hate Crimes
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is reporter at JNS based in New York City and in Israel.
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