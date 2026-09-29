State Department postpones memorial for US Oct. 7 victims, no new date set

The State Department postponed a memorial for the American victims of Oct. 7, which was scheduled for Sept. 30, JNS has learned.

The department hadn’t announced the event officially, but multiple sources in the department and with knowledge of its plans confirmed that it was set, as JNS reported exclusively .

The decision to postpone appeared to have been made on Tuesday morning. The reason was unclear. (JNS sought comment from the State Department.)

This is a developing story.