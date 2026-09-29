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News   U.S. News

State Department postpones memorial for US Oct. 7 victims, no new date set

JNS sought comment from Foggy Bottom after breaking the news about the event, which was initially planned for Sept. 30.

Mike Wagenheim
State Department
The main lobby of the Harry S. Truman Building of the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2025. Credit: Isaac D. Pacheco/State Department.
(Sept. 29, 2026 / JNS)

The State Department postponed a memorial for the American victims of Oct. 7, which was scheduled for Sept. 30, JNS has learned.

The department hadn’t announced the event officially, but multiple sources in the department and with knowledge of its plans confirmed that it was set, as JNS reported exclusively.

The decision to postpone appeared to have been made on Tuesday morning. The reason was unclear. (JNS sought comment from the State Department.)

This is a developing story.

U.S. Politics
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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