More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Newsom signs bill banning hate speech in state voter guides

Gail Pellerin, a member of the California state Assembly who co-authored the bill, stated that “California is putting an end to the loophole.”

Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking in Sacramento, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020. Credit: Office of the Governor of California via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed a bill into law on Monday banning hate speech from state voter guides.

The bill, AB 1853, prohibits candidate statements with an attack on a specific person or group, external link, false or misleading claims or hateful or discriminatory content. The bill was introduced after a candidate statement was published in California’s official June 2026 voter information guide with conspiracy theories, including blaming Israel for the 9/11 terror attacks.

Gail Pellerin, a Democratic member of the California state Assembly who is Jewish, co-authored the bill.

“With today’s bill signing, California is putting an end to the loophole that allows hateful, racist and bigoted content unrelated to a candidate’s fitness for office to appear in a publication voters expect to find trusted information,” she stated.

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the tremendous effort of Assembly Elections Committee staff, the support of my colleagues in the legislature and the coalition-building that Jewish California did around AB 1853,” she said.

U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
US Capitol Congress
U.S. News
Bipartisan report calls for targeted responses to Jew-hatred while protecting free speech, academic freedom
“Our response must also preserve the constitutional freedoms that are fundamental to our educational institutions and our democracy,” stated Rochelle Garza, chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
September 29, 2026 09:29 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan delivers a speech during during a gala dinner at the official presidential residence at the Spreebogen in Berlin on Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by Omer Messinger /POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
For first time, Israel, United Arab Emirates acknowledge Netanyahu visit
In May, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the premier secretly visited the Gulf state.
September 28, 2026 05:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Dutch professors take part in a procession for Maastricht University's 50th anniversary as anti-Israel activists protest in solidarity with Palestinians, Jan. 23, 2026. Photo by Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
Maastricht University said it acted out of “concern for the safety of the student himself, fellow students and staff.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Yisrael Ganz
Israel News
Binyamin leader: Palestinian terror will strengthen Israelis’ commitment to Judea and Samaria
“When we are not there, Iran is there,” Yisrael Ganz, chairman of Israel’s Binyamin region and of the Yesha Council, tells JNS.
Sept. 28, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Breaking News
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
05:04
UK defense chief: Britain regularly thwarts Iranian threats
04:38
Israel reprimands Spain over minister’s ‘from the river to the sea’ remarks
04:14
Herzog to open presidential sukkah to Israeli public
03:55
Dutch PM pulled offstage as Hamas supporters disrupt speech
03:32
Canadian man charged over antisemitic death threats in livestream
03:11
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
02:51
Huckabee joins Jerusalem mayor for Sukkot festivities
02:28
US sites in Britain may face heightened risk, embassy warns
02:09
Waltz: Trump will keep ‘all options on the table’ on Iran
01:48
FM Sa’ar orders Dutch diplomats to surrender credentials over Israel sanctions
01:33
IDF kills Hamas sniper in south Gaza
01:18
Trump: Iran war will be won ‘very soon’
00:07
Belgian defense minister urges universities to revoke Albanese honorary doctorate
23:06
Police gear up for tens of thousands in Hebron over Sukkot
14:09
First mikvah opens in Pervomaisk, Ukraine, since the Shoah
12:07
March of the Living urges reversal of German town’s decision to ban memorial stones for Nazis’ victims
10:05
Hatzalah founder Eli Beer meets with Defense Minister Katz on wartime emergency coordination
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
The Houthis and the Mecca agreement
Sarah N. Stern